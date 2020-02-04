Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 pm as Opposition creates uproar over Hegde's remarks
Lok Sabha was on Tuesday adjourned till 12 pm after uproar by Opposition members over BJP lawmaker Anantkumar Hegde's statement against Mahatma Gandhi.
Lok Sabha was on Tuesday adjourned till 12 pm after uproar by Opposition members over BJP lawmaker Anantkumar Hegde's statement against Mahatma Gandhi. While addressing a public event in Bengaluru on Saturday, the Lok Sabha MP from Uttara Kannada said the entire freedom movement was "staged with the consent and support of the British".
"None of these so-called leaders were beaten up by the cops even once. Their independence movement was one big drama. It was staged by these leaders with the approval of the British. It was not a genuine fight. It was an adjustment freedom struggle," he said. The BJP leader also termed Mahatma Gandhi's hunger strikes and satyagraha a "drama".
"People supporting Congress keep saying that India got independence because of the fast unto death and satyagraha. This is not true. The British did not leave the country because of satyagraha," he had said. "Britishers gave independence out of frustration. My blood boils when I read history. Such people become Mahatma in our country," Hegde had said in his concluding statement. (ANI)
