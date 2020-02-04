Left Menu
DMK demands CBI inquiry into TNPSC job recruitment exam

DMK youth wing secretary and DMK president MK Stalin's son Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday demanded CBI inquiry into the government job recruitment exam through TNPSC while leading a protest against Tamil Nadu government's alleged failure in conducting a fair recruitment exam.

  Updated: 04-02-2020 16:58 IST
DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin protesting against TN government. Image Credit: ANI

DMK youth wing secretary and DMK president MK Stalin's son Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday demanded CBI inquiry into the government job recruitment exam through TNPSC while leading a protest against Tamil Nadu government's alleged failure in conducting a fair recruitment exam. Udhayanidhi has alleged that the maximum numbers of students who sat in the Rameswaram exam centre secured the first fifty ranks. "Our leader (Stalin) has demanded CBI investigation into the matter as the AIADMK will not do a fair probe of the TNPSC job recruitment exam," he said.

He also accused the AIADMK of not doing a proper investigation of Jayalalitha's death. During the protest, Udhayanidhi said that the governments of Kerala, West Bengal, Punjab, and Rajasthan have the guts to oppose the Central Government by passing a resolution against the CAA. "On the other hand, Tamil Nadu has Edappadi Palanisami and O. Panneerselvam-led government, which is a slave government to Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he added.

Meanwhile, the DMK youth wing secretary also alleged that their win in the local body election was just a start on their road to winning the Assembly election. "We won 80 per cent during the local body election. Had a fair election been held then we would have won 90 per cent seats," he added. The DMK youth wing cadres raised slogans against the TN government near TNPSC head office at Parry's in Chennai. (ANI)

