Rajnath Singh holds bilateral meeting with South Korea’s Minister Kyeongdoo

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh held a bilateral meeting with Minister of National Defence of Republic of Korea (RoK) Mr. Jeong Kyeongdoo here today. During the meeting, both Ministers held discussions on enhancing the bilateral security cooperation and collaboration in the defense industry and research &development.

A roadmap for Defence Industries Cooperation between India and RoK was also exchanged after the meeting. The roadmap lists a number of possible areas of cooperation, including research and development. It also promotes investment in Defence Industrial Corridors in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

The two Ministers also exchanged views on the regional security situation.

Raksha Mantri thanked Mr. Jeong Kyeongdoofor his participation in DefExpo 2020, being held in Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow between February 5-9, 2020as well as the participation of RoK defense industries in the event.

(With Inputs from PIB)

