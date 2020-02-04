Left Menu
AAP releases manifesto with plan for 24-hour markets, promises quality education, clean water

  Updated: 04-02-2020 17:51 IST
The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday released its manifesto for the February 8 polls, focussing on quality education, health, clean water, 24-hour electricity and "Deskbhakti Curriculum" in government schools in the national capital. Released in the presence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, Labour Minister Gopal Rai as "28-point guarantee card", the manifesto promises doorstep delivery of ration, free pilgrimage to 10 lakh senior citizens and Rs 1 crore compensation to kin of a safai karamchari if he dies on duty.

The party's manifesto has taken care of every section of society, Kerjriwal told reporters. "Our vision is to take Delhi to the next level in the next five years. We will make Delhi a modern city of the 21st Century.

"We will make a Delhi, which looks like the capital of a developed country, on which the Delhiites and the country feel proud and for that Delhi, the AAP has prepared this manifesto," Kejriwal said. Sisodia said the AAP will not only continue all its pro-people policies such as 200 units of free electricity, 20 kilolitres of free water every month, free bus ride for women, but has also drawn a roadmap to make Delhi a "truly world class city" in the next five years.

The party said its vision is to make every family prosperous and it will continue to work for full statehood to Delhi. The manifesto also included a plan to allow markets for 24 hours under a pilot project. It said the Aam Aadmi Party would continue its struggle to get the Delhi Jan Lokpal Bill passed by the central government.

"We will introduce doorstep delivery of ration as a revolutionary initiative to ensure dignity, transparency and accountability in supply of food ration and ensure food security for all," Sisodia said. If the AAP is voted back to power, its government would take 10 lakh senior citizens in Delhi for 'Teerth Yatras' over the next five years, the deputy chief minister said.

Building on the successes of Happiness Curriculum and Entrepreneurship Curriculum introduced in Delhi government schools, Deshbhakti Curriculum will be introduced, he said. On the eve of Independence Day last year, Kejriwal had announced the Delhi government would introduce a 'Deshbhakti' curriculum in its schools from the next academic year to inculcate in students love for the country and make them aware of their responsibilities.

The party in its manifesto said its government will introduce spoken english, soft skills and personality development classes for students who have completed their schooling from any Delhi school -- government or private -- in the last five years, to raise their employment opportunities and income potential. Sisodia said a well-designed, beautifully landscaped and safe roads that cater to the needs of all its users are essential features of a world class city.

The roads in Delhi will be redesigned on these lines starting with a pilot of 40 km of roads within a year, he said. According to the manifesto, the party will extend Delhi Metro's network to 500 kilometres, making it one of the world's largest Metro networks and will connect several new areas such as Burari, Kirari, Bijwasan, Narela, Karawal Nagar, Mangolpuri and others.

"Along with reviving the Yamuna river, we will work together with the central government to develop a beautiful riverside along the banks of the Yamuna. This will play a big role in maintaining the Yamuna eco-system and in creating a new tourist destination for Delhi," Sisodia said. The BJP-led central government has still not regularised and changed the land-use of unauthorised colonies, he alleged.

"The AAP will continue to pressure the central government to ensure all of Delhi's unauthorised colonies get regularised and home owners get proper registries for their houses," he said. The party manifesto also said the AAP, if reelected, will make sure that all contractual employees engaged by the Delhi government are made permanent.

"We will ensure that the findings of the Supreme Court appointed-SIT under Justice SN Dhingra are acted upon promptly and the victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh genocide get justice," he said. The party said it would pursue with the Centre for Bhojpuri language to be included in the Eighth Schedule to the Constitution of India.

Appointment of safai karmacharis, no 'Raid Raj', protection from sealing, upgradation of markets and industrial areas, rationalisation of circle rates, enhancement of women's participation in economy, ownership rights to people living in resettlement colonies, legal protection for street vendors are among promises made by the party in its manifesto.

