GFP uses Swamy's Dunning Kruger Effect tweet to attack Goa

Goa Foward Party chief Vijai Sardesai on Tuesday read out a tweet of BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy in the Assembly to corner the state's Pramod Sawant government. Swamy, a day after the Union Budget was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, had tweeted "When a nation's political leaders are afflicted by the Dunning Kruger Effect, then collapse imminent." Coined in 1999 by psychologists David Dunning and Justin Kruger, the eponymous Dunning-Kruger Effect is a cognitive bias whereby people who are incompetent at something are unable to recognize their own incompetence.

Speaking on the thanksgiving motion on the address of Governor Satya Pal Malik, Sardesai said, "I am quoting Subramanian Swamy's original tweet. He is Hindu Hridyasamrat for a few. That is his tweet on the Central government. But does our (Goa) government work against the Dunning Kruger effect?" Sardesai said incompetency was at its peak in the BJP-led Pramod Sawant government, adding that even a minister in the cabinet, Michael Lobo, had admitted to "inefficiency". He said the state's financial condition was precarious and wanted to know the details of the memorandum given by the Sawant government to the 15th Finance Commission team that visited the state recently..

