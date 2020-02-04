Left Menu
Development News Edition

Just name the venue and time: Amit Shah accepts Arvind Kejriwal's dare for debate

Accepting the dare given by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said BJP is ready to debate with the AAP chief over various issues and asked him to just name the venue and the time.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 20:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 20:23 IST
Just name the venue and time: Amit Shah accepts Arvind Kejriwal's dare for debate
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressing a gathering during roadshow in Delhi on Tuesday.. Image Credit: ANI

Accepting the dare given by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said BJP is ready to debate with the AAP chief over various issues and asked him to just name the venue and the time. "Kejriwal ji asked us to declare our candidate for Chief Minister and said he is ready to debate. For this, there is no need to announce a Chief Minister face. He just needs to tell us time and place as people from BJP will come to debate," said Shah addressing a gathering at a roadshow in Moti Nagar.

"As far as the Chief Minister is concerned, our Chief Minister is the people of Delhi," he said. Earlier in the day, Kejriwal said that he is ready to participate in a debate if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) declares a chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming assembly elections in the city by Wednesday afternoon.

"We are giving time till 1 pm tomorrow for the BJP to declare a chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections. If they declare a chief ministerial candidate by that time, I am ready to debate with that person," Kejriwal said in a press conference here. He underlined the importance of debate in a democracy and targetted BJP for not declaring a chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming polls.

The people of Delhi want the BJP to declare a chief minister candidate for the city. If they do so, I am willing to participate in a debate with that person. Amit Shah is asking people to vote for the BJP so he can choose the chief minister," Kejriwal said. Today, AAP also released its manifesto for the upcoming assembly polls, which are scheduled to be held on February 8. The counting of votes will take place on February 11. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 9-Hong Kong sees first virus death, markets enjoy breather

Hong Kong reported its first coronavirus death on Tuesday, the second outside mainland China, but markets enjoyed some respite from recent sharp sell-offs prompted by the fast-spreading outbreak that has killed 427 people. After Shanghais m...

RFL case: Malvinder tells court he paid back alleged misappropriated funds money

Former Fortis Healthcare promoter Malvinder Singh, arrested in a case related to alleged misappropriation of funds at Religare Finvest Ltd RFL, told a Delhi court Tuesday he has paid back the money to the entities concerned. The submission...

Amid noisy protests by TMC and Cong, Naidu holds ground during Zero Hour

Amid protests and sloganeering by opposition Congress and Trinamool Congress members to press for debate on CAA and NPR, Rajya Sabha on Tuesday carried on with its listed business during the morning session when as many as 21 issues of publ...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 9 PM DEL118 2ND LD MODI-POLLDelhi needs govt that will not resort to appeasement but supports CAA PM New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said Delhi needs a government that will not resort to a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020