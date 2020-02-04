Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nationalists in Rome cheer Brexit, honour Pope John Paul II

  • PTI
  • |
  • Rome
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 22:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 22:01 IST
Nationalists in Rome cheer Brexit, honour Pope John Paul II

Rome, Feb 4 (AP) European and American nationalists attending a conference Tuesday in Rome cheered Brexit, warned of left-wing "totalitarianism" and waxed nostalgic about St. John Paul II's papacy and the “glorious revolution” that brought down communism. The second annual National Conservatism Conference had “God, Honor, Country” as its theme.

Rising right-wing stars from Italy and France were keynote speakers, and conservative Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban closed out the meeting. Organiser Christopher DeMuth drew applause when he blasted the World Economic Forum, the annual gathering of political and business elites in Davos, Switzerland.

The threat of authoritarianism doesn't come from the right, DeMuth said, but the “globalist” media, political and university establishment of the left. “We are called primitives, xenophobes, paranoids, racists. We are even called populists,” he said to laughter. He said today's conservative nationalists are the “direct descendants and rightful heirs of the glorious revolution” of the 1980s that brought down the Iron Curtain.

Italian conservative Roberto de Mattei, a leading critic of Pope Francis and champion of John Paul, cited the condolences Francis offered after Cuba's Fidel Castro died and a 2018 Vatican accord with China over Catholic bishop nominations as evidence that the Holy See supports communism under the Argentine pope. “We must not be afraid to say that communism is still alive,” de Mattei said. “Because although the Soviet Union fell apart, the communist utopia continues to infect like a virus - a communist virus - western culture, media, politics and also the Catholic Church.”

Sitting in the audience was Alexander Tschugguel, an Austrian far-right activist who is known in conservative Catholic circles for an episode that dominated Francis' meeting of Amazon-region bishops last year. Tschugguel stole three statues of pregnant women from a Vatican-area church and threw them in the Tiber River, saying the statues were “pagan" idols that had been featured at Francis' Vatican.

The stunt encapsulated the conservative and traditionalist opposition to Francis and the threat Francis' critics believe he poses to the church. Rod Dreher, author of “The Benedict Option,” recalled that as a young man in Poland, Karol Wojtyla - the future Pope John Paul II - staged historical plays with theater friends as a way to resist attempts by German Nazis and then communist authorities to erase Polish culture, history and religion.

"We have to do the same in our time," Dreher said. "People who lived through communist totalitarianism are trying to sound the alarm. They are trying to wake the rest of us up before it's too late."

The conference was organised by the Edmund Burke Foundation based in the United States and other conservative intellectual and political groups. It took place on the eve of a Vatican conference on boosting forms of economic solidarity with the poor that features many of the “globalist" leaders denounced by conservatives. (AP) IND

IND

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Shaheen Bagh gunman's photo with AAP leaders exposes the party, says BJP

After pictures of Shaheen Bagh gunman Kapil Gujjar joining the Aam Aadmi Party AAP in the presence of party MP Sanjay Singh surfaced on Tuesday, the BJP accused its rival in Delhi of instigating and misusing the youth. Kapil had fired two a...

Amit Shah lauds India U19 team for reaching World Cup final after thrashing Pak

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday lauded Indian team for defeating Pakistan in the U19 World Cup semifinal at Senwes Park in South Africa. India trounced Pakistan by 10-wicket to register a third consecutive spot in the final of the ...

FM exhorts industry to shun hesitation, partner with govt to push growth

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday exhorted the industry to shun hesitation and be a partner in driving growth, saying the government has already initiated several measures and is willing to take more steps. The government has a...

JVM-P issues show-cause notice to MLA Pradip Yadav for meeting

The Jharkhand Vikas Morcha Prajatantrik on Tuesday served show-cause notice to party MLA Pradip Yadav for meeting top Congress leaders in Delhi last month, and other anti-party activities. The JVM-P also took umbrage at Yadavs alleged rema...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020