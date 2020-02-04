Iowa Democratic Party to begin releasing presidential caucus results at 5 p.m. ET

The Iowa Democratic Party has told presidential campaigns it will release more than half of Monday's delayed caucus results at 5 p.m. ET (2200 GMT) on Tuesday.

"We have always said that we have a paper trail in this process," Iowa Democratic Party Chair Troy Price told campaigns on a briefing call. "We've always had to chase down results."

Price said that the results would be released as they are finalized.

