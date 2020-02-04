Left Menu
Nevada Democrats will not use reporting app that led to Iowa's delayed caucus results

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 23:20 IST
  • Created: 04-02-2020 23:20 IST
The Nevada Democratic Party said on Tuesday that for its Feb. 22 presidential caucuses they will not be using the same app or vendor that led to delayed reporting of Iowa's Monday caucus results.

"NV Dems can confidently say that what happened in the Iowa caucus last night will not happen in Nevada on February 22nd. We will not be employing the same app or vendor used in the Iowa caucus. We had already developed a series of backups and redundant reporting systems, and are currently evaluating the best path forward," Nevada State Democratic Party Chair William McCurdy said in a statement. (Reporting By Amanda Becker, Editing by Franklin Paul)

