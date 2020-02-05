BJP MP gives discussion notice in RS over development of Andhra Pradesh's capital

BJP MP Y S Chowdary on Wednesday submitted a short duration discussion notice in Rajya Sabha over the development of the capital of Andhra Pradesh under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act 2014. The Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, popularly known as the Telangana Act is an Act that bifurcated the state of Andhra Pradesh into Telangana and the residuary Andhra Pradesh state, due to the Telangana movement.

The Act defined the boundaries of the two states, determined how the assets and liabilities were to be divided and laid out the status of Hyderabad as the permanent capital of the new Telangana state and the temporary capital of the Andhra Pradesh state. Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014 for bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh received the then President's assent on 01 March 2014. (ANI)

