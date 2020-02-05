Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang turns 52

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Wednesday turned 52. President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu were among those eminent people who greeted Tamang on his birthday.

Kovind, in his message, wished the chief minister good health, happiness and many more years of continued and dedicated service to the nation, Tamang's secretary S D Dhakal said. Naidu too wished for his healthy life and many more years of service to the nation.

The chief minister thanked the President and Vice- President for their wishes. "I am extremely pleased and humbled to receive birthday greetings from the Hon'ble @rashtrapatibhvn and the Hon'ble Vice-President @MVenkaiahNaidu," Tamang said in a post on Twitter..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.