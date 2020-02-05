'Only funda' of Modi and Kejriwal is to divide people: Rahul

Training his guns at the BJP and the AAP, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said the politics of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal revolved around hate, and their only strategy was to divide people.

Addressing a rally in east Delhi's Kondli ahead of the February 8 Assembly polls, Gandhi said it was the Congress's 15-year tenure (1998-2013) in the national capital that gave the city its modern infrastructure such as the metro service.

"The politics of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal revolves around hatred. The only funda (strategy) of Modi and Kejriwal is to divide people," he said.

