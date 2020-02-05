EC imposes 24-hour ban on BJP MP Parvesh Verma
The Election Commission on Wednesday imposed a 24-hour campaign ban on BJP MP Parvesh Verma for his "terrorist" remark against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
The ban on Verma, second in the last one week, came into force at 6 pm on Wednesday.
This means, he will not be able to campaign for the February 8 Delhi assembly polls any further. Campaigning ends at 5 pm on Thursday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Parvesh Verma
- Arvind Kejriwal
- Delhi
- BJP
ALSO READ
EC issues showcause notice to BJP leader Parvesh Verma for his controversial remarks during Delhi poll campaign.
CPM seeks FIR against Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma for 'inciting communal enmity'
CPI(M) demands immediate action against BJP's Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma for 'hate speeches'
Delhi polls: EC orders removal of Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma as BJP's star campaigners
Ban Parvesh Verma, Manoj Tiwari from campaigning for complete duration of assembly polls: AAP urges EC