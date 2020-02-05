Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-South Africa's Ramaphosa open to Eskom debt proposal

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Cape Town
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 19:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 19:18 IST
UPDATE 2-South Africa's Ramaphosa open to Eskom debt proposal
File photo Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is "favorably disposed" to a proposal by the country's largest trade union federation to use funds from a state-owned asset manager to reduce the debt of beleaguered utility Eskom, his spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

Union federation COSATU proposed a package of rescue measures for Eskom - which struggles to meet the country's power needs and doesn't generate enough cash to service its debts - at a meeting with Ramaphosa and business leaders on Monday. The cornerstone of its plan is for the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) and two local development finance groups to invest about 250 billion rands ($17 billion) in Eskom via a special purpose vehicle to reduce its 450 billion rand debt.

International rating agencies regularly cite Eskom as one of the biggest risks to South Africa's strained public finances, and Moody's is the only major agency left that hasn't downgraded the country's sovereign debt rating to junk. The root causes of Eskom's financial woes lie partly in massive cost overruns at two huge coal plant projects, but it has also been hamstrung by mismanagement and corruption scandals under previous executives.

Business leaders agree Eskom's debts must be drastically reduced but they are wary of interfering with the investment mandates or risk-management processes of the PIC or the other two local groups, the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) and the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC). The PIC is one of Africa's largest fund managers with more than 2 trillion rands in assets and stakes in many of the biggest companies listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

Although state-owned, the bulk of its funds are invested on behalf of private individuals, mainly government employees. Ramaphosa agreed at the meeting on Monday that the mandates or fiduciary duties of the PIC and other institutions should not be undermined, his spokeswoman Khusela Diko told Reuters.

The PIC said any approach for funding must be supported by a credible business case and geared towards delivering sustainable returns for its clients. It said it was already a major investor in Eskom bonds, as provided for by its investment mandates. Government, business and labor representatives are holding further talks about the COSATU proposal on Wednesday.

PRESCRIBED ASSETS COSATU - the Congress of South African Trade Unions - is a key ally of Ramaphosa's governing African National Congress (ANC), so the federation's policy proposals carry weight within government circles and the ruling party.

COSATU's parliamentary coordinator Matthew Parks said the aim was to agree on a "social compact" on Eskom before Ramaphosa's state of the nation address on Feb. 13. Parks said the debt proposal could free up money for maintenance at Eskom's faulty coal-fired power stations. The proposal has not been formally discussed with the PIC, he said.

Among its other Eskom proposals, COSATU wants to halt the privatization of Eskom assets and make the utility renegotiate old renewable energy deals, which it considers punitive. Business leaders oppose some of the suggestions.

"While business is comfortable with some of COSATU's conditions, others are not practical or will result in an inability to manage costs," said Martin Kingston, executive chairman of Rothschild & Co South Africa. "For instance, the sale of Eskom assets should not be restricted in an appropriately regulated electricity supply industry," said Kingston, who attended Monday's meeting.

Another contentious COSATU proposal is for the government to introduce a requirement for pension funds to invest money in development and infrastructure projects. The proposal to earmark funds - known as "prescribed assets" - worries analysts who fear it will cause investor panic and discourage savings.

Diko said Ramaphosa called on Monday for "a broader discussion around how financial institutions invest their money since a relatively small portion of their funds were being directed to developmental projects".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Burqa-clad woman, identified as YouTuber Gunja Kapoor, detained at Shaheen Bagh

A woman YouTuber donning a burqa was detained on Wednesday at Delhis Shaheen Bagh after anti-CAA protesters caught her asking too many questions, police said. The woman was identified as Gunja Kapoor, they said.Kapoor describes herself as t...

Facebook, SIAM joins hands to offer digital experience on auto expo

Facebook and industry body SIAM Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers have collaborated to offer digital experience around the Auto Expo. The partnership will entail regular programming on AutoExpo2020s Facebook and Instagram handles w...

EC bans Pravesh Verma from campaigning for 24 hours for casting 'vitriolic aspersions' on Delhi CM

The Election Commission EC on Wednesday barred BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma from holding any public meetings, public processions, public rallies, roadshows and interviews for 24 hours over his statement against Delhi Chief Minister Arvi...

Khalistanis a marginal minority with no political support, says counter-terrorism expert

Labelling slain Khalistani terrorist Harmeet Singh alias Happy PhD as a martyr is an exercise conducted at the behest of Khalistani secessionists in the Sikh diaspora, according to a counter-terrorism expert. Ajai Sahni, who serves as the E...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020