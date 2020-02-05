U.S. House Judiciary chief: Democrats likely to subpoena Bolton, continue Trump probe -CNN
U.S. House of Representatives' Democrats is likely to subpoena President Donald Trump's former national security adviser John Bolton and continue their investigation into the Republican president, the head of the House Judiciary panel told CNN on Wednesday.
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler told CNN "I think it's likely, yes," that their probes would continue and that a subpoena for Bolton was also "likely," CNN reported.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- CNN
- John Bolton
- Donald Trump
- Jerrold Nadler
- Democrats
- House Judiciary
- Republican
ALSO READ
EXPLAINER-Why is President Donald Trump on trial in the U.S. Senate?
US President Donald Trump says the US is in the midst of an economic boom that the world has never seen before.
EXPLAINER-Why is President Donald Trump on trial in the U.S. Senate?
Ahead of meet with Imran Khan in Davos, Donald Trump talks Kashmir, offers help
Senate kicks off debate in US President Donald Trump impeachment trial. (AFP) SCY