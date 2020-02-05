U.S. House Judiciary chief: Democrats likely to subpoena Bolton, continue Trump probe -CNN

U.S. House of Representatives' Democrats is likely to subpoena President Donald Trump's former national security adviser John Bolton and continue their investigation into the Republican president, the head of the House Judiciary panel told CNN on Wednesday.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler told CNN "I think it's likely, yes," that their probes would continue and that a subpoena for Bolton was also "likely," CNN reported.

