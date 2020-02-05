Winning hearts and minds of people key to peace in J-K: NC

The National Conference on Wednesday urged the Centre to undertake a massive reach out to win over the hearts and minds of the people in Jammu and Kashmir, saying it will herald a "new era of peace" in the union territory. It expressed grave concern over the detention of mainstream leaders, including the three former chief ministers, in Kashmir for six months now and sought their immediate release and restoration of political activities.

"Prolonged detentions is a matter of grave concern for us all, especially as detained leaders like (NC president) Farooq Abdullah and (his son) Omar Abdullah have all along worked towards strengthening democracy and sustaining peace in Jammu and Kashmir," senior party leaders led by provincial president Devender Singh Rana said in a joint statement here. They called for massive reach out to win over the hearts and minds of the people, saying this would herald a "new era of peace" in Jammu and Kashmir.

The statement recalled the "huge contribution" of the mainstream leaders in maintaining harmony and tranquillity, especially during the turbulent times of the past three decades. It said detention of these leaders and curbs on communication channels will in no way help Jammu and Kashmir to come out of the "difficult situation". The senior leaders stressed the need for restoration of political activities, saying filling up of democratic space will remain a far cry as long as mainstream leaders remain under detention.

The NC leaders urged the Centre to take steps for releasing the political activists and leaders including the three former chief ministers -- Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti.

