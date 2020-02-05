'Shaheen Bagh me jo boli boli jaati hai wo AAP ki boli hai' : Dharmendra Pradhan

BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party saying that what is spoken in Shaheen Bagh is the language of Arvind Kejriwal-led party. A protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is going on for the last several days at Shaheen Bagh.

"Who is the sponsor of Shaheen Bagh? The name of the leaders who said 'I am with Shaheen Bagh' is Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia. Whatever is spoken in Shaheen Bagh is the language of AAP (Shaheen Bagh me jo boli boli jaati hai wo AAP ki boli hai). Language of Pakistan is spoken in Shaheen Bagh," he said while speaking at ANI. Referring to the photographs allegedly recovered by Delhi Police where prominent AAP leaders were seen with Shaheen Bagh shooter Kapil Gujjar, Pradhan said that real face of the politics of Arvind Kejriwal, which aimed at instilling fear in minorities, has been unmasked.

Earlier in the day, the family of Shaheen Bagh shooter Kapil Gujjar denied links of any of its members being connected with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). This came after the Crime Branch of Delhi Police revealed that Kapil Gujjar is associated with the AAP based on photographs recovered from his phone in which Gujjar and his father are seen along with prominent leaders of the party. (ANI)

