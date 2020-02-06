Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trailer for you, for us Gandhi Ji is life: Modi's retort to Congress' 'Ye toh abhi trailer hai'

Amid sloganeering by opposition members over BJP lawmaker Anantkumar Hegde's remarks against Mahatma Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a dig at Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in Lok Sabha and said the Father of the Nation is "our life".

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 13:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 13:32 IST
Trailer for you, for us Gandhi Ji is life: Modi's retort to Congress' 'Ye toh abhi trailer hai'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Image Credit: ANI

Amid sloganeering by opposition members over BJP lawmaker Anantkumar Hegde's remarks against Mahatma Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a dig at Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in Lok Sabha and said the Father of the Nation is "our life". As Prime Minister Modi was replying in Lok Sabha to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address, Opposition started raising 'Mahatma Gandhi amar rahe' (long live Mahatma Gandhi) slogans to which Modi asked, "Bas itna hi? aur kuch hai? (Is that all? Is there more?)"

Then, Chowdhury said to the Prime Minister, "Yeh toh abhi trailer hai (This is just a trailer)." Later, the Prime Minister replied, "Aapke liye Mahatma Gandhi trailer ho sakte hain, humare liye Gandhi ji zindagi hain (Mahatma Gandhi might be a trailer for you, [but] for us, Gandhiji is our life)."

Prime Minister Modi further stated, "President has highlighted the vision for a New India. His address comes at a time when we enter the third decade of the century. President's address instils a spirit of hope and presents a roadmap for taking the country ahead in future." Several Opposition parties have over the past few days criticised the BJP after its lawmaker Hegde called the freedom struggle led by Mahatma Gandhi a "staged drama" and also questioned how "such people" come to be called "Mahatma".

"I own my statement," said Hegde on Tuesday in his defence amid the raging controversy over his remark and added that he has never said anything against the Father of the Nation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Indiabulls Housing Finance posts 44 pc decline in net profit to Rs 547 crore for Dec quarter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey says it expects Russia to immediately stop Syrian govt attacks in Idlib

Turkey expects Russia to stop the Syrian governments attacks in the northwestern region of Idlib immediately, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday, adding that Ankara needs to work with Moscow to resolve problems in the region...

Hong Kong shares gain most in 5 months as China cuts tariffs on U.S. imports

Hong Kong shares jumped more than 2.5 on Thursday, the most in five months, after Beijing announced it will slash tariffs on some U.S. imports, in a move to aid an economy pressured by the coronavirus epidemic. At the close of trade, the H...

Don't call me 'Greta': Young climate activists demand to be heard

By Annie Banerji NEW DELHI, Feb 6 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Young campaigners say they have had enough of being dubbed their countrys Greta, as the worlds media track every move by Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, 17, known for starting ...

DevOps Institute Launches Tiered Global Education Partner Program

DevOps Institute, a global member-based association for advancing the human elements of DevOps, today announced its newly revamped Global Education Partner Program. Organized by tiers Registered, Premier and Elite, DevOps Institutes Global ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020