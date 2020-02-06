Opposition stages walkout from Kerala Assembly

Opposition members on Thursday staged a walkout from Kerala Assembly after the Speaker denied permission to discuss regarding the Census process. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that Kerala government will go ahead with census process at the same time putting on hold all the National Population Register (NPR) related process.

Replying to a notice for an adjournment motion moved by IUML leader KM Shaji to discuss the apprehensions of people regarding Census process, Pinarayi said, "The notice was moved based on certain agenda. There is conscious effort to mislead people regarding the government's stand. But we are clear in our stand, we are here for the upkeep of the secular fabric of the country. People are aware of the government's stand. Kerala government has stayed all NPR process." Continuing his attack on extremist groups without naming anyone Pinarayi Vijayan said, "In Kerala, some extremist groups did not like the interference of government. They wanted to bring people under their wings citing the chance presented by CAA protests. This did not take place due to strong interference of the State government."

He said such extremist groups were dejected when they were avoided from the joint protests led by ruling and opposition fronts. "United protests against CAA-NRC were noted by the entire country. We excluded the extremists groups from the joint protest. Due to this, they are dejected. They are now trying to create religious divisions in society. So such joint protests should be carried out," he said.

Rejecting a discussion on the issue, Pinarayi said, "It's from NPR -NRC is formed not from the census. There are special questions for NPR. In Kerala these questions will not be allowed to be asked by enumerators. The State government has a clear stand regarding it. Kerala will not implement it." Agriculture Minister VS Sunil Kumar after the speech of KM Shaji alleged that he was speaking for SDPI.

"The speech made by KM Shaji is an effort to create divisions in society on religious lines. He is speaking on behalf of SDPI," he alleged. Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala termed the remark of Sunil Kumar as unfortunate. " To call KM Shaji who is facing life threat from SDPI as speaking for SDPI is unfortunate. There are doubts in peoples mind regarding the census process. This should be cleared. Census process should be carried out only after it," he said.

The opposition staged a walkout protesting against the denial of the Speaker to discuss the issue. (ANI)

