Scottish finance chief quits after report he messaged 16-year-old boy

File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@DerekMackaySNP)

Scotland's finance chief has resigned after a newspaper report that he had sent hundreds of messages to a 16-year-old boy. Scottish Finance Secretary Derek Mackay, 42, apologized for what he said was foolish behavior.

"I have behaved foolishly and I am truly sorry," Scottish Finance Secretary Derek Mackay said, the BBC reported. "I apologize unreservedly to the individual involved and his family." The Sun newspaper reported that Mackay, seen as a potential leader of Scotland, had sent about 270 messages to the boy on Instagram, telling the boy that he was "cute" and inviting him to dinner.

Mackay had been due to deliver the Scottish government's annual budget on Thursday when the report came out on the front page of the Sun's Scottish edition.

