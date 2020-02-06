Left Menu
PM talks of Congress, Nehru, Pakistan, but not core issues: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and stated that the latter does not talk about core issues and rather talks about Congress, former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and Pakistan.

Rahul Gandhi. Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and stated that the latter does not talk about core issues and rather talks about Congress, former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and Pakistan. Gandhi's remark came shortly after Modi's reply in Lok Sabha to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address. In his lengthy address, Modi not only took potshots at the Congress, but also touched upon varies issues such as abrogation of Article 370, state of the economy and the CAA, among others.

"The biggest issue today is unemployment and jobs. We asked the Prime Minister many times, but he did not say a word on this. Earlier, the Finance Minister gave a long speech but she also did not say a word on it," Rahul told media here. "Prime Minister Modi's style is to distract the country from core issues. He talks of Congress, of Jawaharlal Nehru, of Pakistan, etc but not of core issues," Rahul added.

In his speech, the Prime Minister also gave a light-hearted yet sharp reply to Rahul Gandhi's 'youth will beat PM with sticks' remark and said he will increase the frequency of doing Surya Namaskar to deal with the assault. On Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi, at an election rally in Delhi, had said, "Narendra Modi is giving speeches, he will not be able to move out of his house in the next six months. The youth of India will beat him with sticks to make him understand that without employment, the country can never progress." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

