Someone had to become PM, so line was drawn and country was divided, says PM Modi in LS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday talked about the partition of India while outlining the oppression being faced by 'Hindus, Sikhs and other minority' segments in Pakistan.

Someone had to become PM, so line was drawn and country was divided, says PM Modi in LS
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking in Lok Sabha on Thursday.. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday talked about the partition of India while outlining the oppression being faced by 'Hindus, Sikhs and other minority' segments in Pakistan. "There is nothing wrong in having ambition to be the Prime Minister. But someone had to become the Prime Minister, so a line was drawn in India and the country was divided," Prime Minister Modi said while replying in Lok Sabha to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address.

He later went on to highlight how after partition, "Hindu, Sikhs and other backward classes were oppressed in Pakistan". Prime Minister Modi further stated that former Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was in favour of protecting minorities in Pakistan.

"Pandit Nehru himself was in favour of protecting minorities in Pakistan, I want to ask Congress, was Pandit Nehru communal? Did he want a Hindu Rashtra?" he said. During his detailed address in the house, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also touched upon a number of subject including Article 370, economic issues, political violence in West Bengal among others.

Modi is also scheduled to address the Rajya Sabha, later today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

