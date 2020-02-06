Left Menu
Abrogation of Article 370 leads to integration of J&K with country: PM Modi

Shri Narendra Modi was today replying in the Lok Sabha to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address.

Prime Minister described Jammu and Kashmir as the Crown of India and that the real identity of J&K is its Egalitarian attitude towards all faiths and its Sufi Tradition. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister said that the abrogation of Article 370 has led to the complete integration of Jammu & Kashmir with the rest of the country.

Prime Minister described Jammu and Kashmir as the Crown of India and that the real identity of J&K is its Egalitarian attitude towards all faiths and its Sufi Tradition.

Prime Minister said that the region cannot be left behind and only referred to as one that is ridden with Guns, Bombs, Terror, and Separatism.

Referring to the 19th January 1990, Prime Minister said several people had to lose their identity as they had been evicted from J&K.

In his long reply, the Prime Minister dwelt at length the situation plaguing the region and said that the Article 370 of the Constitution was abrogated with full faith in people of J&K and that the development of the region is at a great speed.

Prime Minister said the restrictions imposed on the region are being removed and that the Union Ministers are going to various parts of the UT and getting direct feedback from the people and that the Government would definitely act upon the feedback.

Prime Minister said that his Government is committed to working for the welfare of the people of J&K and for its all-round development.

Prime Minister said that Ladakh would be developed as a Carbon Neutral Union Territory.

(With Inputs from PIB)

