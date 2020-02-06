Opposition MLAs escorted out of Goa Assembly after ruckus during presentation of Budget

Leaders of Opposition, Digambar Kamat, MLA Vijai Sardesai, among others created a ruckus in the Goa Assembly, following which they were escorted out of the House by marshals on Thursday. The disruption from the Opposition members began as soon as Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant stood up to present the state Budget at around 3 pm.

The Opposition leaders rushed to the well of the House, and despite being requested by the Speaker Rajesh Patnekar to calm down, continued to do so. Following this, they were escorted out of the House by the marshals.

The Opposition had questioned Speaker Rajesh Patnekar's assent to the arrest of independent MLA Rohan Khaunte during midnight. Opposition members rushed to the well of the House over the arrest of MLA Rohan Khaunte following which the Speaker had earlier adjourned the Assembly till 12 noon and further till 2:30 pm.

Khaunte was arrested on Wednesday-Thursday mid-night for allegedly threatening a BJP spokesman. He was released on bail during the wee hours of Wednesday. Porvorim police arrested Khaunte from his residence near hereafter BJP Goa spokesman Premanand Mahambrey lodged a complaint that the former had threatened him.

The independent MLA was arrested from his residence and was later released on bail," the police had told ANI The budget session of the Goa assembly will culminate on February 7. (ANI)

