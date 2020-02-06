Decision on J-K taken after detailed discussions in Parliament, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the decision on Jammu and Kashmir was taken after detailed discussions in Parliament and highlighted the welfare schemes implemented in the region following the abrogation of Article 370. In his reply in the Rajya Sabha to the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address, Modi said: "Honestly, I was a bit disappointed with some of the remarks. Some members have made stagnation a virtue. They were stuck in the same old ways, talking about the same old things of the past."

"One MP said the decisions on Jammu and Kashmir (abrogation of Article 370 and creation of Union Territories) were taken without any discussion. This observation is not correct. The entire nation has seen the detailed discussions on the subject," he added. The Prime Minister said the people of Jammu and Kashmir got benefits of reservation for the first time in decades.

"There were Block Development Council polls. RERA came into being there. For the first time, Jammu and Kashmir got a comprehensive start-up, trade and logistics policy. The anti-corruption bureau was set up there," he said. In August last year, the Central government abrogated Article 370, which gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the region into two Union Territories.

Attacking the Congress, the Prime Minister said: "People do not forget things easily. I want to remind the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha about the manner in which proceedings regarding the creation of Telangana took place. Doors were closed and live telecast was prohibited. "Did our former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Sigh not remark that democracy is being harmed due to protests on the Telangana issue? Atalji created not one but three states. The entire process was done in an amicable manner, unlike what happened during the creation of Telangana," he said. (ANI)

