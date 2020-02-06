German FDP premier calls for dissolution of Thuringia's state parliament
The newly-elected premier of Thuringia on Thursday said his Free Democrats (FDP) had initiated a motion seeking to dissolve the assembly in the eastern German state, which would pave the way for new elections there. Thomas Kemmerich drew widespread criticism after on Wednesday becoming the first state premier to be elected with the support of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD). Chancellor Angela Merkel had condemned her Christian Democrats (CDU) for siding with the AfD in the vote.
a two-thirds majority is needed to dissolve parliament.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Thuringia
- German
- Angela Merkel
- Alternative for Germany
- Christian Democrats
- CDU
ALSO READ
German raids over suspected Mitsubishi diesel fraud
UPDATE 1-Germany's Kaufland surprises with no-expansion plans for Australia
Germany's Kaufland cancels plans to expand in Australia - media
UPDATE 1-European shares rise on China's response to virus; German stocks hit record
France, Germany join BlackRock for climate investment