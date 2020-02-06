TMC women's wing take out rally against CAA and NRC

The TMC women's wing took out a protest rally in the city on Thursday in protest against the amended Citizenship Act. Carrying posters and placards against the BJP government at the Centre on the issue of CAA-NRC-NPR, several senior TMC leaders including Chandrima Bhattacharya and Shashi Panja were seen shouting slogans demanding immediate repeal of the contentious law.

The TMC women's wing took out the rally from Gariahat to Hazra More, about five km away. The Citizenship Amendment Act has been the latest political flash point in West Bengal, with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is among the most vocal critics of the saffron party, opposing it tooth and nail and the BJP keen on implementing it in the state.

On the NPR, The Trinamool Congress has said that BJP is trying to "fool and cheat" the people of the country as the population register is the "first step towards NRC"..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

