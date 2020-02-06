JKLF calls for shutdowns in Kashmir on February 9, 11

The banned JKLF on Thursday called for shutdowns in Kashmir on February 9 and 11 to mark the death anniversaries of Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru and its founder Mohammad Maqbool Bhat. This is the first strike call given by a separatist organisation since the abrogation of Article 370 provisions in August last year. The Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) was banned by the government in March 2019.

Acting chairman of JKLF Abdul Hamid Butt in an email statement said several programmes will be held to mark their deaths. Guru was hanged inside Delhi's Tihar Jail on 9 February 2013, while Bhat was executed there on 11 February 1984.

