Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kejriwal 'exposed', BJP to win more than 45 seats in Delhi: Nadda

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 20:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 20:42 IST
Kejriwal 'exposed', BJP to win more than 45 seats in Delhi: Nadda

As the campaign for the Delhi assembly polls ended on Thursday, BJP president J P Nadda said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been "exposed" for his "false" promises and expressed confidence that the saffron party will win over 45 seats in the 70-member legislature. He also accused Kejriwal and the Congress of misleading Muslims, and fuelling violence under the garb of the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests.

"Be it his false promises or advertisements about hollow development; be it standing with anti-nationals or his conspiracy to stoke violence; Kejriwal has been exposed. Delhi is with the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has enhanced the country's prestige," Nadda said in a statement. Referring to Shaheen Bagh protests, he alleged that remarks against India's integrity are made there but the AAP government says that it is with these protestors.

He said the BJP has vowed to build two-room houses for people living in 'jhuggis' (slum) and will roll out Modi government's development schemes in the national capital if it comes to power. "People have decided to bring the BJP to power in Delhi. The BJP is going to come to power with a full majority. More than 45 for the BJP in Delhi this time," he said.

The BJP has been out of power in the city for more than two decades, and had only managed three seats as against AAP's 67 in last assembly elections. Later, BJP got one more seat in Rajouri Garden by-election in 2017. In his statement, Nadda also cited "historic" decisions of the Modi government like abrogation of Article 370, which gave Jammu and Kashmir a special status, criminalisation of triple talaq and enactment of stringent anti-terror laws.

Modi has also paved the way for building a Ram temple in Ayodhya by announcing details of a trust, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

DoT approves Bharti Airtel, Tata Teleservices merger

Telecom operator Tata Teleservices on Thursday said the Department of Telecom DoT has approved the merger of its consumer mobile business with Bharti Airtel. Tata Teleservices listed arm said in a regulatory filing said the DoT through its ...

HCC Q3 profit at Rs 234 cr; announces plan to reduce debt by Rs 2,100 cr

Hindustan Construction Company HCC on Thursday reported a net profit of Rs 234 crore for the October-December quarter of 2019-20 against Rs 9.91 crore in the year-ago period mainly on the back of write-back of Rs 331 crore of provisions. To...

Eastern Libyan tribesmen to submit conditions to reopen blocked oil terminals - UN

The United Nations expects eastern Libyan tribes leaders to submit by Thursday their list of conditions to reopen blocked oil terminals, UN envoy Ghassan Salame said on Thursday.Salame told reporters in Geneva in a televised news conference...

UPDATE 1-Romania's president asks outgoing PM Orban to form government

Romanias president on Thursday asked outgoing Prime Minister Ludovic Orban to form a new government around the premiers centrist Liberal party, moving a step closer to an early parliamentary election which Orban is widely expected to win. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020