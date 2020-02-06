PSA was expected from 'autocratic' regime, says Mufti

After she was slapped with the Public Safety Act (PSA), former chief minister and People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday said that it was expected from an "autocratic" regime. "Ms Mufti received a PSA order sometime back. Slapping the draconian PSA on 2 ex J&K CMs is expected from an autocratic regime that books 9 year olds for 'seditious remarks'. Question is how much longer will we act as bystanders as they desecrate what this nation stands for," says a tweet from her official account, which is currently operated by Mufti's daughter Iltija following the PDP chief's detention last year.

Mufti along with former chief minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah were booked under the PSA today. Both former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers were detained after the government abrogated Article 370 last year. Mufti's daughter said that Kashmir's been reduced to "Dante's inferno" for the living since "illegal" the abrogation.

"180 days later, we continue to be deprived of fundamental rights & have suffered grave economic & psychological tribulations. According to recent estimates, commerce & industry have reported losses close to 18,000 crores & counting. This figure is nearly thrice of what J&K's economy suffered due to floods in 2014. GOI wilfully facilitated & watched on as a man-made blockade broke the back of our economy," she stated in the letter. "GOI claims that Article 370 was scrapped for well-being & economic prosperity of people of Jammu & Kashmir but facts point otherwise. Disruption & chaos have been the norm for BJP but it's clear that there is no exit strategy to contain the fall out of ill thought out decision," it said. (ANI)

