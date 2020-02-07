Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump unbound at White House celebration of his acquittal

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 02:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 02:20 IST
Trump unbound at White House celebration of his acquittal

Cheered on by loyalists, President Donald Trump did not hold back as he celebrated the end of his impeachment saga on Thursday with a mix of expletives and insults for his opponents and praise for the supporters who stuck with him. Acquitted by the Republican-led Senate on Wednesday, Trump made a red-carpet arrival in the White House East Room for a victory lap as "Hail to the Chief" played over loudspeakers.

He looked out at a cheering crowd of boosters, Cabinet members, his legal defense team, Republican lawmakers, friendly media personalities, his wife Melania, and daughter Ivanka. Trump summed up what he had been through over three years of investigations starting with whether he colluded with Russia in the 2016 presidential election.

"It was all bullshit," said Trump. "This should never happen to another president ever." There was no sense of remorse or indications of lessons learned from Trump for his having applied pressure on Ukraine to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden, the reason why Democrats in Congress sought to oust him from power.

Trump did offer an apology at the end - a rarity for him - to his family for having experienced what he characterized as this "phony, rotten deal" perpetrated against him by his Democratic critics. Indeed, Trump said it was possible Democrats could try to impeach him again - for something as simple as crossing a street against a red light.

"We went through hell, unfairly, did nothing wrong - did nothing wrong. I've done things wrong in my life, I will admit, not purposely, but I've done things wrong," he said. The president said U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi was a "horrible person" for forcing the impeachment drama on him and called the lone Senate Republican defector, 2012 presidential nominee Mitt Romney, a "failed presidential candidate."

Directing his remarks to Romney's Utah colleague in the Senate, Republican Mike Lee, Trump told Lee to send a message to the people of Utah: "Tell 'em I'm sorry about Mitt Romney." Speaking without a teleprompter, Trump read from notes and, predictably, drifted far afield. He expressed admiration for Representative Jim Jordan's physique from his wrestling days in college but noted his ears have a unique shape. Jordan, who famously went without a suit jacket while defending Trump during proceedings, wore a jacket to the White House.

Trump also marveled at how close to death Representative Steve Scalise came from a gunshot wound and how the congressman's wife had been devastated. "A lot of wives wouldn't give a damn," Trump said as Scalise beamed and the room erupted in laughter.

There were shout-outs for Presidents George Washington and Abraham Lincoln. And Trump mused about doing a remake of the 1960s TV legal drama, "Perry Mason," starring his attorney general, William Barr. (Reporting By Steve Holland and Jeff Mason; additional reporting by Alexandra Alper)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

World Bank, Korean experts participate in workshop on 'Smart City Dushanbe'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Come to Rio, get robbed Brazil tourism body shares awkward Instagram postWhen marketing Rio de Janeiro, Brazils national tourism agency typically focuses on the citys world-class beaches, sa...

Brazil gives big tobacco companies 30 days notice in smoking lawsuit

The worlds largest cigarette makers, British American Tobacco Plc and Philip Morris International, will have until early March to defend themselves in a lawsuit in Brazil over compensation for tobacco-related diseases. Since last year, the ...

Canada's Trudeau seeks to rescue faltering U.N. bid on Africa trip

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau leaves for Africa on Thursday to revive what diplomats say is a faltering bid for a rotating seat on the United Nations Security Council.Failure to win would be embarrassing for the Liberal Party leade...

Canadiens D Weber placed on injured reserve

The Montreal Canadiens placed captain Shea Weber on injured reserve with a lower-body ailment, the team announced Thursday. Weber, who will be sidelined at least one week, sustained the injury during Montreals 5-4 shootout victory over the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020