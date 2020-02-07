Left Menu
Congress moves adjournment motion in LS 'over bringing back Indian students from China'

Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh on Friday gave adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over "urgent need to initiate all steps through inter-governmental and diplomatic routes to ensure Indian students in China are brought back to India".

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh on Friday gave adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over "urgent need to initiate all steps through inter-governmental and diplomatic routes to ensure Indian students in China are brought back to India". The death toll due to the deadly coronavirus has risen to 638, Sputnik reported citing Chinese authorities on Friday.

The number of people, who died from the deadly virus in China's Hubei province has risen to 618, while over 31,100 have been infected in mainland China. The virus was diagnosed first in December in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province and has spread to most parts of the world.

Two casualties have also been reported outside mainland China -- one in Hong Kong and one in the Philippines. As a precautionary measure several countries, including the US, Australia, and Singapore have temporarily shut their doors to non-citizens who have recently traveled to China. Moreover, the World Health Organization has declared a global health emergency in the wake of the outbreak. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

