BJP MP Rudy alleges Oppn members misbehaved with Harsh Vardhan in Lok Sabha

BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy on Friday alleged that Opposition members misbehaved with Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan while he was speaking in the Lok Sabha.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 13:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 13:37 IST
BJP MP Rudy alleges Oppn members misbehaved with Harsh Vardhan in Lok Sabha
Rajiv Pratap Rudy speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy on Friday alleged that Opposition members misbehaved with Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan while he was speaking in the Lok Sabha. "Dr Hash Vardhan mentioned that his (Rahul Gandhi) behaviour in the statement about the Prime Minister was outlandish. This should not have a reason for Opposition to come and misbehave with Dr Harsh Vardhan. This is unacceptable. Speaker adjourned the house till 1 pm," Rudy told ANI.

"The Opposition members who did this must apologise and must regret the action. I think Rahul Gandhi should also apologise," he said. Speaking on the incident, BJP MP Jagdambika Pal said: "Union Minister Harsh Vardhan was speaking in the Lok Sabha on Rahul Gandhi's statement when Congress MP Manickam Tagore charged towards him. It is an unfortunate event for democracy."

The Lok Sabha was later adjourned over Gandhi's statement that youth will hit Prime Minister Narendra Modi with sticks if he is unable to address the issue of unemployment in the country. "The Prime Minister is delivering speeches now, but six months later, he will not be able to even leave his home. The youth of India will beat him up with sticks and make him understand that this country will not be able to make progress until jobs are provided to them," the Congress leader had said while addressing a rally for the party candidate in Delhi polls. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

