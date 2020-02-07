Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Korea's #MeToo initiator slams top court

  • PTI
  • |
  • Seoul
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 16:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 15:42 IST
South Korea's #MeToo initiator slams top court
Image Credit: Pixabay

The woman who started South Korea's #MeToo movement on Friday slammed the nation's highest court for quashing her abuser's conviction last month, saying the ruling effectively silenced whistleblowers and victims of sexual violence. Seo Ji-hyun said she was groped by her superior Ahn Tae-geun at a funeral in 2010, and that he had her transferred from Seoul to a provincial position after she filed an internal complaint, blighting her career as a prosecutor.

She suffered in silence for years until she went public in a 2018 television interview, a rare move in a still conservative society where female victims of sexual assault are often reluctant to come forward for fear of shaming. It triggered a flood of similar accusations against powerful men in fields ranging from art and literature to politics and religion that grew into a South Korean #MeToo movement.

Some top male South Korean figures including former presidential contender Ahn Hee-jung and once-celebrated theatre director Lee Yoon-taek have since been jailed. But Seo's abuser, Ahn Tae-geun, walked free last month after his conviction for abuse of power was quashed by the country's top court, which ordered a retrial.

Ahn's release "practically paves the way for any companies or organizations to demote or fire internal whistleblowers as they please," Seo told reporters in Seoul on Friday. It could be used to "discourage any potential... victims of workplace sexual assaults from coming forward and speaking the truth", she said.

Seo, who has been on leave since 2018, is to join the justice ministry this year. "I'm still afraid of retaliation because my abuser used to be the most powerful figure within the prosecution and those who follow him still remain" influential in the organization, she said.

Ahn -- who was separately fired for corruption in 2017 -- could not be charged with sex abuse because the one-year statute of limitations had expired. Originally he had been jailed for two years for abuse of power in January last year, a verdict an appellate court upheld in July.

But the supreme court said it was difficult to conclude one of Ahn's actions -- asking a prosecutor to write a document related to Seo's transfer to a provincial post -- was a form of power abuse. Some have called Seo a "gold digger" after she went public with her accusation, she said, adding prosecutors who tried to silence her had been promoted to higher posts.

But she had had the support of "many people to sow the seeds of change", she said. "South Korean women will never go back to the past."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Nepal gifts 100,000 masks to China to help overcome shortage

Nepal on Friday gifted 100,000 protective masks to China which is battling against the deadly coronavirus outbreak that has claimed over 630 lives. The decision to gift the masks came in the backdrop of its shortage in China.Foreign Ministe...

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

A Chinese doctor who issued an early warning about the coronavirus outbreak before it was officially recognized died of the virus on Friday, triggering a wave of public mourning and rare expressions of anger toward the government online.CRI...

Rain delays South Africa v England ODI

Durban, Feb 7 AFP Rain delayed the start of the second one-day international between South Africa and England at Kingsmead in Durban on Friday. Steady rain, which started on Thursday evening, was still falling at the scheduled time of the t...

UPDATE 1-Married British TV presenter Schofield comes out as gay

British television presenter Phillip Schofield on Friday revealed that he was gay as he paid tribute to his wife of nearly 27 years.I am gay, Schofield, one of broadcaster ITVs biggest stars, said in a post on Instagram. This is something t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020