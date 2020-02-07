Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-"We will be independent," Catalan regional leader says

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Barcelona
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 20:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 20:16 IST
UPDATE 1-"We will be independent," Catalan regional leader says
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (Quim Torra)

Catalonia's regional leader Quim Torra told Reuters on Friday that he wants to agree on a date for an independence referendum as part of talks with the Spanish government, arguing that the region's path towards secession is "irreversible". Catalonia has been a dominant theme in Spanish politics since it briefly declared independence in October 2017 following a referendum deemed illegal by courts, prompting the country's biggest political crisis in decades.

Torra met on Thursday with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who rejects any move towards independence but agreed to hold talks with Catalonia's leaders to discuss the future of the wealthy northeastern region. "We will be independent," Torra said in an interview at his 15th-century regional government palace in Barcelona. He would not discuss a target date but said: "I am confident that the independence of Catalonia is absolutely irreversible."

Madrid has ruled out any independence referendum or amnesty for Catalan separatist leaders who were sentenced to jail or left the country after the botched independence declaration. But Torra said he wants to discuss a date for an independence referendum and get results on both issues at a meeting later this month with the Spanish government, which Sanchez and he would chair.

"GO TO ROOTS OF CONFLICT" Torra, who considers Sanchez should attend all the negotiation meetings, said the longstanding Catalan issue was not frozen but a "hot conflict".

"Let's talk on how we solve the roots of the conflict ... that means to let the Catalan people decide their own future democratically and peacefully," he said. Talks between Madrid and the Catalan government were a condition set out by left-wing separatists from the Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya (ERC) party, who were instrumental in facilitating Sanchez's confirmation as prime minister last month.

The growing division among the two main separatist parties that rule the region - Torra's center-right Junts per Catalunya and ERC - prompted Torra to announce a snap regional election last month. The earliest it can be in May. [ Torra said he will give a date for the vote the day after the Catalan budget is approved by the regional parliament.

He did not rule out the election being after the summer, which could benefit his party as it lacks a candidate and trailed ERC in recent votes. Torra's own future is uncertain after over a year in office. He was sentenced in December to an 18-month ban from public office for refusing to remove symbols supporting jailed Catalan activists from government buildings and is awaiting an appeal.

Catalonia saw sometimes violent protests in October after nine separatist leaders were handed lengthy prison sentences.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Production, exports of refined copper dip due to closure of Vedanta's plant in Tamil Nadu

The domestic production and exports of refined copper have declined since May 2018 due to the closure of copper smelter plant of Vedanta Ltd at Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu, Parliament was informed on Friday. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyus...

Budapest orchestra helps deaf people "hear" Beethoven through touch

Zsuzsanna Foldi has been deaf all her life. Still, with her hands placed on the double bass, sitting among musicians in Budapests Danubia orchestra, she can enjoy and literally feel Beethovens famous Fifth Symphony.When I sat next to the mu...

CBI searches offices, residences of Delhi govt officials in bribery case

Central Bureau of Investigation CBI on Friday conducted searches at the residence of Delhi govt official GK Madhav, and at the office of IAS officer Udit Prakash Rai, in connection with a bribery case involving Gopal Krishna Madhav, Delhi D...

Haryana to use 'persuasion' to implement job quota plan, no reservation law just yet: Khattar

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said the government will first use persuasion to implement a proposal on job quota for Haryanvis in the private sector, instead of making it mandatory. Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala had...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020