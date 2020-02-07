Day before polls, Kejriwal asks Delhiites to have 'faith in God'

A day before the Delhi assembly elections, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asked the people on Friday to have "faith in God" as "all holy powers" are with them. In a tweet in Hindi, the chief minister claimed he was receiving several calls from people claiming that opposition parties were distributing money and hatching conspiracies.

"I am getting calls from several people saying they will distribute money, hatch conspiracies. I appeal to everyone, the truth is with you," he tweeted without naming anyone. "For five years, you have earned blessings and good wishes. In the last few days they created so many conspiracies but failed. Have faith in God. All holy powers are with you," he said in the same tweet.

The national capital goes to polls on Saturday and the results will be declared on February 11. Over 1.47 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the electoral battle for Delhi, which is largely being seen as a triangular contest among the ruling AAP, a spirited Congress and the opposition BJP which has campaigned very aggressively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.