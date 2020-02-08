Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi votes today for new Assembly

The polling for 70 Assembly constituencies in the city-state of Delhi is going to be held today from 8 am. The voting will continue till 6 pm.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-02-2020 06:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-02-2020 06:04 IST
Delhi votes today for new Assembly
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The polling for 70 Assembly constituencies in the city-state of Delhi is going to be held today from 8 am. The voting will continue till 6 pm. The city has witnessed a triangular contest among the ruling AAP, which won a landslide majority in the last elections, the BJP and the Congress. In the last poll, the AAP had won 67 seats, the BJP 3. The Congress didn't open its account.

If Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is hoping to retain power for the second consecutive term, the BJP is hopeful to return to power by cashing in on polarising of people after the enactment of CAA, which gives citizenship to non-Muslim minority community refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. The Congress, which was in power for 15 years at a stretch in Delhi under the leadership of former Chief Minister late Sheila Dixit till the party lost to AAP in 2015 polls, will be hoping for a revival.

The electioneering witnessed top leaders doing rallies for their respective parties. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath campaigned for BJP while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi campaigned for his party. For the AAP, Chief Minister Kejriwal remained the key campaigner for his party. The campaigning also saw high-profile leaders making controversial comments against each other. Shaheen Bagh, where the protests against the CAA have been going for a long time now, became one of the key issues in the high-profile campaign.

The ongoing protests at Shaheen Bagh will come to an end within one hour if the BJP forms the government in Delhi, said BJP MP Parvesh Verma. The Election Commission banned him from campaigning for 96 hours. Union Minister Anurag Thakur too was banned for 72 hours for making a controversial statement. On January 31, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh had launched a scathing attack on the BJP citing the firing in Jamia area and had alleged that the BJP wants to disturb peace in Delhi to defer the Assembly polls.

Speaking to ANI, Singh had alleged: "Home Minister Amit Shah wants to disturb the environment of Delhi. First, they made their leaders give instigating speeches. BJP can see defeat in Delhi polls. This conspiracy was hatched out of that fear. The Home Minister is conspiring to postpone polls." The political heavyweights are trying their luck from their old turfs. Chief Minister Kejriwal is contesting from New Delhi seat. BJP has fielded Sunil Yadav against him while Congress has fielded Romesh Sabbarwal from the seat.

AAP's Dillip Pandey is contesting from Timarpur, Atishi from Kalkaji, Raghav Chadha from Rajender Nagar. BJP has fielded Vijender Gupta from Rohini. Former AAP leader Kapil Mishra is the BJP candidate from Model Town in this election. Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga is a BJP candidate from Hari Nagar.

Congress has fielded Arvinder Singh Lovely from Gandhi Nagar. Former AAP leader Alka Lamba is a Congress candidate from Chandni Chowk. Haroon Yusuf is contesting from Ballimaran. Over 1.4 crore people are eligible to cast their votes in the Delhi Assembly election.

Out of the total number of eligible voters -- 1,47,86,382, there are 81,05,236 male voters and 66,80,277 female voters. Besides this, there are 869 third gender voters. As many as 13,571 polling stations are there at 2,688 locations. Out of these, 3,141 are critical polling stations and 144 are vulnerable polling stations.

This time, 2,04,830 voters are above the age of 80, while 147 voters are above the age of 100. The oldest voter is 110-year-old Kalitara Mandal, resident of Greater Kailash. To ensure peaceful and fair polling in all 70 assemblies, as many as 190 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have been deployed. Besides this, 19,000 Home Guards and 42,000 Delhi Police personnel will also be deployed.

AAP is contesting on all 70 seats, while the BJP has fielded its candidates on 67 seats and has left three seats for its allies -- two for JD-U and one for LJP. On the other hand, Congress is contesting on 66 seats and has given four seats to its ally RJD. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Is China seeking approval to kill coronavirus patients to stop outbreak?

Delhi Police woman sub-inspector shot dead

Manappuram Finance to raise up to Rs 1,150 cr via debentures

L&T, ideaForge sign pact for unmanned systems

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

'Not interested in labels' - quotes from the Democratic presidential debate

Seven candidates vying for the Democratic nomination to take on President Donald Trump in November participated in the eighth presidential debate on Friday.Here are quotations from the contenders on stage in New Hampshire IS BERNIE SANDERS ...

Nicaraguan government releases ink, paper it impounded from newspaper critical of Ortega

Nicaraguas government on Friday released a shipment of impounded ink and paper belonging to La Prensa newspaper, which has been critical of leftist President Daniel Ortega, one of the owners said.The United States welcomed the release of th...

DefExpo 2020 will bring investments over Rs 50,000 crore, generate 3 lakh jobs, says Adityanath

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that DefExpo2020 will get investments worth more than Rs 50,000 crore for the state and will generate about 3 lakh jobs. We will be able to get an investment of more than Rs 50,000 crore with th...

NBA notebook: Bucks, Lakers remain favorites after trade deadline

The Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks remain the betting favorites at most sportsbooks despite standing pat at the NBAs trade deadline. While many of their chasers scrambled to add impact players before the deadline, the Bucks remain s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020