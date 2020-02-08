Sisodia hopeful of AAP's return to power, says people voting for better education

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday expressed hope that the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will return to power with full majority and said people are voting for better education and the future of their children. "This is the first election on performance, especially work done in the field of education. Today, people of Delhi will vote for better education and future of their children. Whereas BJP is contesting on hate and money. We will gain majority and form the government," Sisodia told ANI.

Senior AAP leader Sisodia is seeking re-election from Patparganj constituency where he is facing BJP's Ravi Nagi and Congress' Laxman Rawat. The city is witnessing a triangular contest among the ruling AAP, which won a landslide majority in the last elections, the BJP and the Congress. In the last poll, the AAP had won 67 seats and three seats went to BJP's tally. Congress didn't open its account.

Voting across 70 Assembly seats started in Delhi at 8 am on Saturday. The counting of votes will take place on February 11. (ANI)

