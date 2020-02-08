Delhi CM Kejriwal casts vote in Civil Lines
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, along with family members, exercised his right to vote at a polling booth situated in Civil Lines area on Saturday.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, along with family members, exercised his right to vote at a polling booth situated in Civil Lines area on Saturday. Kejriwal was accompanied by his wife - Sunita Kejriwal, mother and son. The AAP chief also showed his inked finger to people and media after exiting the polling booth.
A sitting MLA, Kejriwal is contesting against Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate Sunil Yadav and Congress's Romesh Sabharwal from New Delhi constituency. Polling for 70 Assembly constituencies of Delhi started today at 8 am.
Delhi is witnessing a triangular contest among AAP, BJP and Congress. In the last poll, the AAP had won 67 seats, while the BJP won 3 seats. Congress did not open its account. (ANI)
