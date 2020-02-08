Hope we'll retain power, says Kejriwal; urges people to vote

After exercising his franchise, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday urged people to vote and expressed hope that his Aam Aadmi Party will retain power in the capital. "I appeal to all, especially to the women, to cast their votes today. I am hopeful that the people of Delhi will vote on the basis of the work done. I am hopeful that Aam Aadmi Party will come back to power for the third time," he said while interacting with media.

Kejriwal was accompanied by his wife - Sunita Kejriwal, mother and son. The AAP chief also showed his inked finger to people and media after exiting the polling booth. A sitting MLA, Kejriwal is contesting against Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate Sunil Yadav and Congress's Romesh Sabharwal from New Delhi constituency.

Polling for 70 Assembly constituencies of Delhi started today at 8 am. Delhi is witnessing a triangular contest among AAP, BJP and Congress. In the last poll, the AAP had won 67 seats, while the BJP won 3 seats. Congress did not open its account. (ANI)

