Delhi CEO Ranbir Singh cast vote at polling booth in Jangpura
Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ranbir Singh on Saturday exercised his franchise at a polling booth in Jangpura area here.
Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ranbir Singh on Saturday exercised his franchise at a polling booth in Jangpura area here. After casting his vote, the Delhi CEO urged the people to exercise their democratic right.
" I am happy that everything is moving smoothly. I urge all to come out and vote. This is the festival of democracy. One should vote for the best candidate," he told media persons. Singh also informed voters that pick and drop services have been arranged for the old and disabled this time.
"Pick and drop services are there for the old and disabled voters. Everyone is doing a wonderful job. I am very happy now," he said. Polling for 70 assembly constituencies of Delhi started today at 8 am.
Delhi is witnessing a triangular contest among AAP, BJP and Congress. In the last poll, the AAP had won 67 seats, while the BJP won three seats. Congress failed to open its account. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
