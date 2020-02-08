Left Menu
110-year-old Kalitara Mandal, Delhi's oldest voter exercises her democratic right

110-years-old Kalitara Mandal, the oldest voter of Delhi, cast her vote at SDMC Primary School, Chittaranjan Park in Greater Kailash assembly constituency.

  New Delhi
  Updated: 08-02-2020 12:33 IST
  Created: 08-02-2020 12:33 IST
110-year-old Kalitara Mandal, Delhi's oldest voter exercises her democratic right
110-year-old Kalitara Mandal after casting her vote. Image Credit: ANI

110-years-old Kalitara Mandal, the oldest voter of Delhi, cast her vote at SDMC Primary School, Chittaranjan Park in Greater Kailash assembly constituency. Kalitara Mandal, born in 1908, told ANI, "I have always cast my vote ever since I received my voter ID. I feel happy while casting vote. It gives me power. I wish each and every citizen casts his vote."

Being the oldest citizen, she was also provided with a pick and drop facility. The election officer appointed at the SDMC Primary School, said, "Under 12D the option to send a mobile team to Kalitara Mandal's house was given but they failed to send the form back. However, we have provided her with a special pick and drop facility."

The number of people above the age of 80 years, opting for the pick and drop option has increased, he added. Meanwhile, a 108-years-old lady, resident of Gorakhbad, braved the chilly winter morning to cast her vote in the Badarpur constituency.

Out of the total number of eligible voters -- 1,47,86,382 -- there are 81,05,236 male voters and 66,80,277 female voters. Besides this, there are 869 third gender voters. As many as 13,571 polling stations are there at 2,688 locations. Out of these, 3,141 are critical polling stations and 144 are vulnerable polling stations.

2,04,830 voters are above the age of 80, while 147 voters are above the age of 100. To ensure peaceful and fair polling in all 70 constituencies, as many as 190 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have been deployed. Besides this, 19,000 Home Guards and 42,000 Delhi Police personnel will also be deployed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

