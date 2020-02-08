Vijay Goel, BJP candidate from Chandni Chowk seat exercise their franchise

As polling for the Delhi Assembly election is underway, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vijay Goel along with party candidate from Chandni Chowk seat Suman Gupta exercised their franchise at a polling station in Chandni Chowk area on Saturday. Over 1.4 crore people are eligible to cast their votes in this year's Delhi Assembly polls. Out of the total number of eligible voters -- 1,47,86,382 -- there are 81,05,236 male voters and 66,80,277 female voters. Besides this, there are 869 third gender voters.

"This time the people of Delhi will vote for BJP and form the government in Delhi. The Chandni Chowk seat has remained my favorite seat as I had won the Lok Sabha elections from here. If BJP comes to power, BJP government will work for the development of Delhi, unlike AAP. The biggest issue at this time is pollution and contaminated water," Goel told ANI. "Delhi is the capital of India but there are countless problems here which need to be resolved. I would like to appeal to the people that they should think and vote. They should vote for development," he said.

On the other hand, Gupta alleged that no development work has taken place in Chandni Chowk area in the past few years. AAP is contesting on all 70 seats, while the BJP has fielded its candidates on 67 seats and has left three seats for its allies -- two for JD-U and one for LJP. On the other hand, Congress is contesting on 66 seats and has given four seats to its ally RJD.

Polling for 70 assembly constituencies of Delhi started today at 8 am. Delhi is witnessing a triangular contest among AAP, BJP and Congress. In the 2015 election, AAP had won 67 seats, while BJP won only three seats. Congress failed to open its account. (ANI)

