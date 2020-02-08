Delhi polls: LK Advani, daughter Pratibha Advani cast vote
Senior BJP leader LK Advani and his daughter Pratibha Advani on Saturday cast their vote at a polling booth on the Aurangzeb Lane here for the Delhi Assembly election.
Senior BJP leader LK Advani and his daughter Pratibha Advani on Saturday cast their vote at a polling booth on the Aurangzeb Lane here for the Delhi Assembly election.
The polling for 70 Assembly constituencies of Delhi started today from 8 am.
The national capital is witnessing a triangular contest among AAP, BJP and Congress. In the last poll, the AAP had won 67 seats, while the BJP won 3 seats. The Congress didn't open its account. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Former BJP Councillor gives triple talaq to wife in MP
Kerala Police registers case against BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje over her tweet
Ex-Congress MLA served notice in connection with violence during anti-CAA stir
UP: Congress leader visits graveyard to seek citizenship proof from his ancestors
BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje mislead people over CAA: Malappuram police