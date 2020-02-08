Giriraj Singh dismisses AAP's allegation of 'cash distribution' to influence voters in Delhi
Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Saturday dismissed allegations of 'distributing cash and liquor' in the national capital to influence the voters' levelled by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and said accusations were made to raise an issue of "Bihari versus non-Bihari".
"I had just gone to the shop to buy some stuff. The shopkeeper is a known person. It has been done to raise an issue of Bihari vs non-Bihari," said Singh while responding to AAP's allegations.
On Friday, AAP leader Sanjay Singh accused Giriraj Singh and other BJP MPs of openly distributing cash and liquor."We have received one such news regarding Giriraj from the public in Rithala Vidhan Sabha area. The people from the area told us that he was distributing money," said Singh.He further said that the AAP has informed the Election Commission about the incident, demanding strict action and remove all BJP MPs from Delhi, who are not residents of the national capital with immediate effect.The AAP leader also played a video of the incident, which allegedly shows Giriraj at a jewellery shop in Rithala.Polling for 70 Assembly seats in Delhi is underway and counting of votes will take place on February 11. (ANI)
