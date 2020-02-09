Left Menu
Development News Edition

German governor elected with far-right help resigns

  • PTI
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 09-02-2020 01:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-02-2020 00:56 IST
German governor elected with far-right help resigns
Thomas Kemmerich's announcement came as leaders of Merkel's governing coalition, meeting in Berlin to discuss the fallout, demanded that he go and the legislature of the eastern state of Thuringia “promptly” choose a successor. Image Credit: Wikimedia

A German state governor installed with the help of a far-right party said Saturday he is resigning with immediate effect, three days after his election shook the country's politics and stoked new tensions in Chancellor Angela Merkel's government. Thomas Kemmerich's announcement came as leaders of Merkel's governing coalition, meeting in Berlin to discuss the fallout, demanded that he go and the legislature of the eastern state of Thuringia "promptly" choose a successor.

They called for that to be followed quickly by a new regional election. Pro-business politician Kemmerich's election was only possible because the far-right Alternative for Germany, or AfD, supported him in a vote in the state legislature — as did the regional branch of Merkel's Christian Democratic Union, against the wishes of its national leadership.

Kemmerich's acceptance of AfD's votes appalled left-leaning parties and many in his own center-right camp. Merkel called his election "inexcusable."

The politician from the small Free Democrats — a party that is in opposition nationally but it is a traditional ally of Merkel's CDU — announced a day after he was elected that he planned to step down, though he left unclear when. That wasn't enough for many, including the center-left Social Democrats, the junior partners in Merkel's governing coalition.

The Thuringia mess was the latest in a succession of events that have periodically cast doubt on whether the government will last until the end of its term in late 2021. Kemmerich said in a statement Saturday that he was resigning "with immediate effect" and paying back to the state all wages earned as a result of his election.

It wasn't immediately clear when exactly a successor might be elected. That came as leaders of Merkel's coalition released a statement demanding that he leave and a replacement be elected by state lawmakers.

They added that, above and beyond that, "the coalition partners are convinced that for reasons of political legitimacy ... new elections are necessary for Thuringia soon." Earlier Saturday, Merkel fired a federal official whose departure the Social Democrats had sought over the fiasco, another move toward defusing tensions.

Christian Hirte, a member of Merkel's CDU who was the government's commissioner for the formerly communist east and a deputy economy minister, tweeted that he resigned after Merkel told him he could no longer do the job. Merkel's spokesman, Steffen Seibert, confirmed his dismissal. Hirte, a deputy leader of the CDU's Thuringia branch who sits in the national parliament, had congratulated Kemmerich Wednesday on his "election as a candidate of the center," tweeting that it showed the state had voted out its previous left-wing government, and making no mention of AfD's role.

The debacle also has prompted new criticism of the leadership of Merkel's successor as CDU chairwoman, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, who was unable before and immediately after Kemmerich's election to force her party's local branch into line. Saturday's coalition statement underlined that "we rule out forming governments and political majorities with votes from AfD." That, it added, goes for the coalition parties "at all levels."

Social Democrat co-leader Saskia Esken said Saturday's meeting was marked by "unity" and it was important that the "parties from the democratic spectrum" had reinforced their position on AfD. Whether a new election in Thuringia would produce a less awkward outcome remains to be seen. Its last election in October stripped the previous state government of its majority.

In a first for Germany, it produced no majority for any combination without either AfD or the Left Party of the previous governor Bodo Ramelow, which the CDU shuns as a descendant of East Germany's ruling communists.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Central Park to invest Rs 1000 cr on new project in Gurugram

UPDATE 1-Thailand reports 7 new coronavirus cases - health ministry

Why do Superman and other superheroes wear underwear over pants? Know the secret

In the process of creating supply chain for Assam refinery: Fortum India's Sanjay Aggarwal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Athletics-Sweden's Duplantis soars 6.17m to break pole vault world record

World silver medallist Mondo Duplantis realised a lifetime dream when he broke the pole vault world record on Saturday by soaring 6.17 metres on his second attempt at a World Athletics Indoor Tour meeting in Torun in Poland.American-born Sw...

Two casualties brought out of Thai mall after shooting - witness

Two casualties were brought out of a Thai shopping mall early on Sunday after security forces stormed in to rescue trapped people and hunt down a soldier on a shooting rampage, a Reuters witness said.They were brought out after repeated bur...

UPDATE 3-U.S., Afghan forces come under fire in eastern Afghanistan -U.S. official

U.S. and Afghan forces came under attack in eastern Afghanistan on Saturday, officials said in Kabul as they launched investigations into whether the attackers were Afghan service members or wearing Afghan uniforms, what is known as an insi...

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Switzerland, Spain and Russia through to Fed Cup Finals

Canadian teenager Leylah Annie Fernandez caused a huge shock in the Fed Cup qualifiers on Saturday when she beat Swiss world number five Belinda Bencic in Biel but it proved in vain as Switzerland progressed to Aprils finals. Spain, Belgium...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020