Development News Edition

J&K SSB gets new chairman, three DCs also transferred

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 09-02-2020 15:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-02-2020 15:22 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Two days after a major reshuffle in police, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday ordered posting and transfers of six Kashmir Administrative Service (KAS) officers, replacing the incumbent chairman of the Services Selection Board and three deputy commissioners. Khalid Jahangir, who was presently posted as Anantnag Deputy Commissioner, was transferred and posted as Chairman, J&K Services Selection Board, replacing Bashir Ahmad Dar, who will be the new deputy commissioner of Anantnag, an order issued by the General Administration Department said.

Angrez Singh Rana, Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar, was transferred and posted as Member, J&K, Services Selection Board, while Rajinder Singh Tara will be the new deputy commissioner of Kishtwar. Tara was presently posted as Joint Financial Commissioner, Agrarian Reforms in the office of Financial Commissioner, Revenue, J&K which will be now held by Hashmat Ali Khan, who was presently posted as Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal.

Shafqat Iqbal, Additional District Development Commissioner, Ganderbal, was posted as Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal. The transfers and postings were made in the interest of administration, the order said.

On February 7, the Union Territory administration made a major reshuffle with the posting and transfers of 60 police officers, including 14 IPS officers. District police chiefs of six districts - Shopian, Anantnag and Pulwama in south Kashmir and Rajouri, Ramban and Kathua in Jammu region - were reshuffled.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

