Left Menu
Development News Edition

Babulal Marandi convenes JVM(P) executive committee meeting on Tuesday

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ranchi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-02-2020 20:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-02-2020 20:51 IST
Babulal Marandi convenes JVM(P) executive committee meeting on Tuesday
JVM-P chief Babulal Marandi. Image Credit: ANI

President of the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) Party Babulal Marandi has convened an executive committee meeting of the party on Tuesday, amidst media reports that the party is heading towards a merger with the BJP. A JVM(P) leader said that the agenda of the meeting has not yet been finalized.

BJPs national general secretary Arun Singh also refused to comment on reports that the Babulal Marandi-led JVM-P "is heading towards a merger with the BJP". Replying to a question at a press conference here, the BJP MP said, "The central leadership has to take a decision on the merger." The February 11 meeting will take place days after two party MLAs were expelled for alleged anti-party activities.

The JVM(P) on Thursday expelled its MLA, Pradip Yadav, from the party's primary membership days after he met Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi. Yadav was the second party MLA after Bandhu Tirkey to have been axed within a fortnight for alleged anti-party activities.

The JVM(P) had bagged three seats in the Assembly elections held last year. Besides Yadav and Tirkey, party chief Babulal Marandi had won. JVM(P)'s principal general secretary Abhay Singh had said that Yadav, who represents Poreyahat constituency, was expelled from the party's primary membership on disciplinary grounds.

The party had on February 4 served a notice to Yadav seeking an explanation over his meeting AICC interim president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on January 23. The JVM(P) also sought to know from him about his statements in the media, which were allegedly against party president Babulal Marandi.

Yadav, who had also joined a meeting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act organized by the Congress in Godda without his party's permission, was asked to reply to the show-cause notice within 48 hours. The action was taken against him after he failed to reply to the show-cause notice, Abhay Singh said.

The JVM(P) had on January 21 expelled its Mandar MLA Bandhu Tirkey for allegedly campaigning against the party's official candidate in Hatia constituency during the assembly elections. Tirkey also accompanied Yadav during his meeting with Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. A day after this meeting, the JVM(P) withdrew support to the Hemant Soren-led government in Jharkhand accusing the ruling alliance partner Congress of attempting to poach its MLAs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Central Park to invest Rs 1000 cr on new project in Gurugram

Why do Superman and other superheroes wear underwear over pants? Know the secret

Germany's Merkel fires official following far-right fiasco

UPDATE 1-Thailand reports 7 new coronavirus cases - health ministry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Box Office: 'Birds of Prey' Disappoints With $33 Million Debut

Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn flew much lower than expected in its debut, collecting just 33.25 million from 4,236 U.S. theaters.The sequel to 2016s Suicide Squad -- seeing Margot Robbie reprise her role...

RINL conducts hot trial of forged wheel line at Raebareli unit

State-owned special steel maker Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited RINL on Sunday announced successful hot trial of forged wheel line at its plant in Uttar Pradeshs Raebareli district. RINL has set up a plant in Raebareli at a cost of around Rs ...

Bangladesh beat India by three wickets to win maiden ICC U-19 World Cup title in Potchefstroom, South Africa.

Bangladesh beat India by three wickets to win maiden ICC U-19 World Cup title in Potchefstroom, South Africa....

Fake currency with face value of Rs 63k seized, 3 held in Guj

Three persons were held with fake currency with a face value of Rs 63,500 in Bhuj in Gujarats Kutch district, and the mastermind who supplied these notes was from Bengaluru and on the run, police said on Sunday. A Bhuj B Division police tea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020