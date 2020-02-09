Ireland's Fianna Fail says it expects to win most seats in election

Center-right Irish party Fianna Fail expects to win more seats than any other party in the country's parliamentary election, leader Micheal Martin said on Sunday.

While tallies indicate that left-wing nationalist party Sinn Fein secured a higher proportion of first-preference votes, it is unlikely to win most seats as it fielded far fewer candidates than Fianna Fail and Prime Minister Leo Varadkar's Fine Gael.

"It looks like we will be the largest party," Martin told RTE television, although he said some seats remained unpredictable.

