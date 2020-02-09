Left Menu
Development News Edition

Eyeing to widen support base, Tejashwi to embark on rally

  • PTI
  • |
  • Patna
  • |
  • Updated: 09-02-2020 22:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-02-2020 22:27 IST
Eyeing to widen support base, Tejashwi to embark on rally
Tejashwi Yadav (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

With a view to expanding the party's vote base ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections due later this year, RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Sunday announced that he would crisscross the state with a rally demanding jobs for the youth. Yadav did not specify when he would begin his "Berojgari Hatao Yatra" but said he would continue with the rally even during the five-week-long Assembly session which will begin on February 24.

"The country is grappling with the problems of recession and unemployment. I will tour every corner of the state with the Berojgari Hatao Yatra," he said. "The RJD is not M-Y's (Muslim-Yadav) party alone. Its base is much larger. The party belongs to people from A to Z.

Ours is a big family where we respect and honour every section of the society and give everyone appropriate representation," Tejashwi said. The RJD has been known for its M-Y vote base. Party chief Lalu Prasad, who is currently serving sentence in Ranchi following his conviction in several fodder scam cases, has carefully cultivated the M-Y vote bank since its formation in July 1997 when Prasad left the Janata Dal.

Addressing a meeting of newly elected district presidents and district secretary generals of the party, the RJD heir apparent said the party has always fought for bringing the backward, oppressed and the deprived sections of the society into the mainstream and giving them voice. The party has reserved 45 per cent of its office bearers to people belonging to SC, ST and EBC, Tejashwi said and hinted that candidates for the next elections would be chosen in this line.

He also asked the office bearers to keep off factionalism. The leader of the opposition in the state Assembly alleged that crime graph is increasing in the state and he held both the NDA governments in Bihar and at the Centre responsible for the "poor condition" of its healthcare and education scenario.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Central Park to invest Rs 1000 cr on new project in Gurugram

Why do Superman and other superheroes wear underwear over pants? Know the secret

Germany's Merkel fires official following far-right fiasco

UPDATE 1-Thailand reports 7 new coronavirus cases - health ministry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Iran says satellite 'successfully' launched without reaching orbit

Iran successfully launched a satellite into space on Sunday but it fell short of reaching orbit, state television quoted a defence ministry spokesman as saying. The Simorgh rocket successfully propelled the Zafar satellite into space but th...

Repeal new citizenship law; no need for NRC, NPR: Shetti

Farmer leader Raju Shetti on Sunday demanded repeal of the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA, calling it an unconstitutional law. He also opposed the proposed country-wide National Register of Citizens NRC and the National Population Register N...

Maharashtra: Three of family killed in car-bus collision in Jalgaon

Three persons of a family were killed and as many others injured after their car collided with a state-run bus in Jalgaon district of Maharashtra on Sunday, police said. The mishap occurred around 8 pm near Wichkhede village in Parola taluk...

Surging Canadiens to host skidding Coyotes

Mired in an extended stretch of poor play, especially on the road, the Arizona Coyotes dont have the look of a playoff team. The Montreal Canadiens, meanwhile, are doing all they can to just to get into playoff position. The Coyotes look to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020